MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mid-South now has a “moderate risk” for severe weather Friday evening, with damaging winds being a threat.

Below is Todd Demers’ forecast as of Thursday morning:

Mostly sunny and mild weather is back for one more day. Highs will climb into the lower 70s behind the return of south winds. Increasing clouds this evening with a slight chance for showers and a low near 60. Clouds build, and a threat of severe weather is back for Friday afternoon and evening.

Moderate risk for severe storms. Pleasant today, storms Friday, and then mild again for the weekend. Focusing on the greatest risk for storms Friday evening between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service of Memphis, all modes of severe weather will be possible. Damaging winds should be the main threat.