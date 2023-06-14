MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for parts of Tennessee, Arkansas, and Mississippi on Wednesday until 2 p.m.

Meanwhile, parts of Mississippi were under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 10 a.m. The counties affected are: Panola, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tunica and Coahoma.

The following counties are under the watch: Shelby, DeSoto, Lee, Crittenden, Phillips, Coahoma, St. Francis, Lafayette, Monroe, Fayette, Panola, Cross, Marshall, Pontotoc, Tate, Union, Tippah, Chickasaw, Calhoun, Yalobusha, Itawamba, Lee, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tunica, Benton.

According to the National Weather Service of Memphis, threats include hail, gusting winds and frequent lightning.

Further south, around southern Phillips and Coahoma counties, the storms could be more severe. Parts of those counties are under a Warning.

Todd Demers said most of the storms won’t reach severe levels, though there will be heavy rain and lightning.