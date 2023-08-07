MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning Monday morning until 9:15 a.m. Tipton, Shelby, Crittenden, Mississippi counties.

The area was later extended to Fayette, Hardeman, Hay8wood and McNairy counties.

That includes Millington, Arlington, Oakland, Atoka, Bartlett, Mason and many other communities.

At 8:17, radar indicated a severe storm near Millington, moving east at 45 mph. Wind gusts up to 60 mph and hail were possible.

