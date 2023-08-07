MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning Monday morning until 9:15 a.m. Tipton, Shelby, Crittenden, Mississippi counties.

The area was later extended to Fayette, Hardeman, Hay8wood and McNairy counties.

That includes Millington, Arlington, Oakland, Atoka, Bartlett, Mason and many other communities.

At 8:17, radar indicated a severe storm near Millington, moving east at 45 mph. Wind gusts up to 60 mph and hail were possible.

Weather warnings and watches by county

Check the latest forecasts from WREG Weather