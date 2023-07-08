MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Shelby and DeSoto counties until 1:15 p.m. Saturday.

A warning was also issued for Crittenden County but it was canceled at 12:45 p.m.

The National Weather Service of Memphis said winds up to 60 mph and nickel-sized hail are expected.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 9 p.m. Some storms could be severe, with damaging winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 72. West-southwest wind around 5 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday we’ll have only slightly lower storm chances as we track an approaching cold front. Damaging winds and severe hail remain the primary weather hazards.

