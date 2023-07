MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued in multiple counties across the Mid-South Monday afternoon.

Benton, Fayette, Marshall, and Shelby counties were affected by the warning until 2:30 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, a strong thunderstorm was expected to impact portions of northeast Desoto County, northwestern Marshall County, and southwestern Fayette County.

