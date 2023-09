MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several counties in the News Channel 3 viewing area are under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning on Wednesday afternoon.

McNairy, Tippah, Hardeman and Alcorn counties were included in a warning that will expire at 5:30.

► Weather Radar

The National Weather Service said a severe storm was spotted at 4:01 p.m. near Wall Doxey State Park. Wind gusts of 60 mph and nickel-sized hail were possible.

► See the latest weather alerts by county here.