MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another severe weather threat is back for the Mid-South today, with risks of strong storms that can produce high winds, heavy rain, hail and even a possible tornado.

A Tornado Watch has been issued in Arkansas for the Craighead, Dunklin, Greene, Poinsett and Clay counties until 9:00 a.m.

Below is WREG’s forecast as of Wednesday morning:

WIND ADVISORY, TORNADO WATCH

Highs in the mid to upper 70s, south winds will gust with a wind advisory in effect. Near 50 with rain ending late. Cloudy, clearing and cooler Thursday.

Stormy weather today will give way to clearing and cooler conditions as we approach the weekend. Highs will fall to nearly 60 on Thursday and Friday, then near 70 for the weekend. The best chances for storms will be today and this afternoon.

Stay alert to rapidly changing conditions.