MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An ice storm warning lasts through midday Wednesday. Most of the counties in the News Channel 3 viewing area are affected.

Here is Todd Demers’ weather forecast as of Tuesday morning:

A brief break from the winter precip this morning, but our “ICE Storm Warning” continues across the Mid-South with another round of freezing rain likely for this afternoon and evening. Temperatures will struggle to get above freezing before our next round arrives. Freezing rain and sleet into the evening hours with lows in the upper 20s by daybreak.

Cloudy, with temps climbing into the mid 30s Wednesday, and a change over to all rain. Caution today, tonight and tomorrow for icy surfaces on bridges and over passes. Falling limbs, debris in roadways and power outages as our latest winter storm continues to cause concerns for the Mid-South. Slow down, be careful if you have to be out. Stay tuned on air and on line for the latest from your weather experts.

The National Weather Service released the following forecasts:

The first wave of the ongoing ice event should come to a lull by mid-morning. We’ll pick back up with freezing rain and/or sleet by this afternoon. Additional ice amounts up to 1/2 inch are possible through tomorrow. If guidance continues to trend colder, we may see more sleet.