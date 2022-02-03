MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Students in Shelby County Schools and several municipal districts will get another day off Friday.

SCS Superintendent Joris Ray said the closure is due to ongoing power outages and hazardous conditions around the city following Thursday’s ice storm.

Collierville, Germantown and Bartlett schools announced around the same time that they will also be closed Friday.

Ice and freezing rain coated the Mid-South on Thursday, as temperatures began to fall below freezing. More than 100,000 MLGW customers were without power as icy tree limbs fell across power lines and into streets.