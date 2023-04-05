MEMPHIS, Tenn. —  With the risk of severe weather hitting the Mid-South, multiple school districts have announced early dismissals for Wednesday, April 5.

The early dismissals come after the National Weather Service predicted that much of the area would be at risk for high winds, heavy rain, hail and even a possible tornado.

Brinkley Public Schools

Brinkley Public School

AMI/Virtual Learning Day Today

Chester Co. Schools

Henderson Public School

Closing at 1:00 PM Today

Haywood Co. Schools

Brownsville Public School

All afternoon activities cancelled

Marshall County Schools

Holly Springs Public School

Closing at 12:45 PM Today

McNairy County Schools

Selmer Public School

Closing at 1:00 PM Today

Palestine-Wheatley Schools

Palestine

Closing at 11:45 AM Today

Tipton Co. Schools

Covington

Crestview ES & Crestview MS Closed Through Friday

Wynne Public Schools

Wynne

Closed Through Friday

