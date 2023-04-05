MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With the risk of severe weather hitting the Mid-South, multiple school districts have announced early dismissals for Wednesday, April 5.
The early dismissals come after the National Weather Service predicted that much of the area would be at risk for high winds, heavy rain, hail and even a possible tornado.
B
Brinkley Public Schools
Brinkley Public School
C
Chester Co. Schools
Henderson Public School
H
Haywood Co. Schools
Brownsville Public School
M
Marshall County Schools
Holly Springs Public School
McNairy County Schools
Selmer Public School
P
Palestine-Wheatley Schools
Palestine
T
Tipton Co. Schools
Covington
W
Wynne Public Schools
Wynne