MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Due to weather conditions, several school districts across the Mid-South will be closed.

A

Alamo City Schools

Alamo Public School

Closed Tomorrow

Alcorn School District

Corinth Public School

Closed Through Wednesday

Arlington Community Schools

Arlington Public School

Closed Tomorrow

B

Bartlett City Schools

Bartlett Public School

Closed Tomorrow

Bells City Schools

Bells Public School

Closed Tomorrow

Benton Co. Schools

Ashland Public School

Closed Tomorrow

Bradford Special School District

Bradford Public School

All Services Cancelled Tomorrow

Briarcrest Christian School

Memphis Private School

Closed Tomorrow

Brinkley Public Schools

Brinkley Public School

Closed Tomorrow

C

Catholic Diocese of Memphis Schools

Memphis Private School

Closed Tomorrow

Chester Co. Schools

Henderson Public School

Closed Through Wednesday

Christ Classical Academy

Dyersburg Private School

Closed Through Wednesday

Christ The King Lutheran School

Memphis Private School

Closed Tomorrow

Christ Trinity Christian Academy

Memphis Private School

Closed Tomorrow

Christian Brothers High

Memphis Private School

Closed Tomorrow

City University Schools

Memphis Charter School

Closed Through Wednesday

Clarksdale Municipal Schools

Clarksdale Public School

Closed Tomorrow

Coahoma Circuit Court

Clarksdale Government

Canceled for the week. Jurors do not report.

Coahoma Co. Schools

Clarksdale

AMI/Virtual Learning Day Tomorrow

Collierville Schools

Collierville Public School

Closed Tomorrow

Compass Community Schools

Memphis Charter School

Closed Through Wednesday

Concord Academy

Memphis Private School

Closed Tomorrow

Crockett Co. Schools

Alamo Public School

Closed Tomorrow

Cross Co. Schools

Cherry Valley Public School

Closed Tomorrow

D

DeSoto Co. Schools

Hernando Public School

Closed Tomorrow

Dyer Co. Schools

Dyersburg Public School

Closed Through Wednesday

Dyersburg City Schools

Dyersburg Public School

Closed Through Wednesday

E

EES Success Academy

Memphis Private School

Closed Through Wednesday

Earle School District

Earle Public School

Closed Tomorrow

East Arkansas Comm. College

Forrest City College/University

Closed Tomorrow

Evangelical Christian School

Cordova Private School

Closed Tomorrow

F

Fayette Academy

Somerville Private School

Closed Tomorrow

Fayette Co. Courts

Somerville Government

General Sessions Court closed Tuesday

Fayette Co. Public Schools

Somerville Public School

Closed Tomorrow

First Assembly Christian School

Memphis Private School

Closed Tomorrow

Forrest City Schools

Forrest City Public School

Closed Tomorrow

Freedom Prep Academy

Private School

Closed Tomorrow

G

Germantown Municipal Schools

Germantown Public School

Closed Tomorrow

Grace – St. Luke's School

Memphis Church

Closed Tomorrow

H

Hardeman Co. Schools

Bolivar Public School

Closed Tomorrow

Harding Academy

Memphis Private School

Closed Tomorrow

Haywood Co. Schools

Brownsville Public School

Closed Through Wednesday

Helena-West Helena Schools

Helena Public School

Closed Tomorrow

Hutchison School

Memphis Private School

Closed Tomorrow

I

Immanuel Lutheran School

Memphis Private School

Closed Tomorrow

J

Jackson/Madison Co. Schools

Jackson Public School

Closed Tomorrow

Juvenile Court of Memphis & Shelby Co.

Memphis Government

Closed Through Wednesday

K

KIPP Memphis Collegiate Schools

Memphis Charter School

Closed Tomorrow

L

Lafayette Co Schools

Oxford Public School

Closed Through Wednesday

Lakeland School System

Lakeland Public School

Closed Tomorrow

Lamplighter Montessori School

Private School

Closed Through Wednesday

Lauderdale Co. Schools

Ripley Public School

Closed Through Wednesday

Lee Co. Schools

Marianna Private School

Closed Tomorrow

Lt. Col. Luke Weathers Jr VA Medical Center

Outpatient clinical appts begin at 10am Tuesday; ER is open

M

Magnolia Heights School

Senatobia Private School

Closed Tomorrow

Marion School District

Marion Public School

Closed Tomorrow

Marshall County Schools

Holly Springs Public School

Closed Tomorrow

Memphis Area Real Estate School

Private School

Closed Tomorrow

Memphis Business Academy Schools

Memphis Charter School

Closed Through Wednesday

Memphis Electrical JATC

Memphis College/University

Closed Today and Tomorrow

Memphis University School

Memphis Private School

Closed Tomorrow

Memphis-Shelby Co. Schools

Memphis Public School

Closed Through Wednesday

Millington Municipal Schools

Millington Public School

Closed Through Wednesday

N

NOVA Life Coach Academy

College/University

Closed Tomorrow

North Bolivar Schools

Mt. Bayou

Closed Tomorrow

North Delta School

Batesville

Closed Tomorrow

North Panola School District

Sardis Public School

Closed Tomorrow

Northeast Mississippi Community College

Virtual Learning Through Wednesday; Evening Classes Cancelled

Northpoint Christian School

Southaven

Closed Tomorrow

Northwest Mississippi Community College

Senataobia

Closed/Virtual Service Only Through Wednesday

O

Oxford School District

Oxford Public School

Closed Through Wednesday

P

Presbyterian Day School

Memphis

Closed Tomorrow

Promise Academy

38108

Closed Through Wednesday

S

Senatobia Municipal Schools

Senatobia

Closed Tomorrow

Shelby County Circuit Court

Closed Tomorrow

South Panola Co. Schools

Batesville Public School

Closed Through Wednesday

Southwest TN Comm College

Memphis

Closed Tomorrow

St. George's Independent School

Memphis

Closed Tomorrow

St. Mary's Episcopal School

Memphis

Closed Tomorrow

St. Michael's West Memphis

West Memphis

Closed Tomorrow

T

Tate Co. Schools

Senatobia

Closed Tomorrow

Tipton Christian Academy

Covington

Closed Today and Tomorrow

Tipton-Rosemark Academy

Millington

Closed Tomorrow

W

West Memphis Christian School

West Memphis

AMI/Virtual Learning Day Tomorrow

West Memphis School District

West Memphis

Closed Tomorrow

Woodland Presbyterian School

Memphis

Closed Tomorrow

Wynne Public Schools

Wynne

Closed Tomorrow

