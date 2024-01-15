MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Due to weather conditions, several school districts across the Mid-South will be closed.
A
Alamo City Schools
Alamo Public School
Alcorn School District
Corinth Public School
Arlington Community Schools
Arlington Public School
B
Bartlett City Schools
Bartlett Public School
Bells City Schools
Bells Public School
Benton Co. Schools
Ashland Public School
Bradford Special School District
Bradford Public School
Briarcrest Christian School
Memphis Private School
Brinkley Public Schools
Brinkley Public School
C
Catholic Diocese of Memphis Schools
Memphis Private School
Chester Co. Schools
Henderson Public School
Christ Classical Academy
Dyersburg Private School
Christ The King Lutheran School
Memphis Private School
Christ Trinity Christian Academy
Memphis Private School
Christian Brothers High
Memphis Private School
City University Schools
Memphis Charter School
Clarksdale Municipal Schools
Clarksdale Public School
Coahoma Circuit Court
Clarksdale Government
Coahoma Co. Schools
Clarksdale
Collierville Schools
Collierville Public School
Compass Community Schools
Memphis Charter School
Concord Academy
Memphis Private School
Crockett Co. Schools
Alamo Public School
Cross Co. Schools
Cherry Valley Public School
D
DeSoto Co. Schools
Hernando Public School
Dyer Co. Schools
Dyersburg Public School
Dyersburg City Schools
Dyersburg Public School
E
EES Success Academy
Memphis Private School
Earle School District
Earle Public School
East Arkansas Comm. College
Forrest City College/University
Evangelical Christian School
Cordova Private School
F
Fayette Academy
Somerville Private School
Fayette Co. Courts
Somerville Government
Fayette Co. Public Schools
Somerville Public School
First Assembly Christian School
Memphis Private School
Forrest City Schools
Forrest City Public School
Freedom Prep Academy
Private School
G
Germantown Municipal Schools
Germantown Public School
Grace – St. Luke's School
Memphis Church
H
Hardeman Co. Schools
Bolivar Public School
Harding Academy
Memphis Private School
Haywood Co. Schools
Brownsville Public School
Helena-West Helena Schools
Helena Public School
Hutchison School
Memphis Private School
I
Immanuel Lutheran School
Memphis Private School
J
Jackson/Madison Co. Schools
Jackson Public School
Juvenile Court of Memphis & Shelby Co.
Memphis Government
K
KIPP Memphis Collegiate Schools
Memphis Charter School
L
Lafayette Co Schools
Oxford Public School
Lakeland School System
Lakeland Public School
Lamplighter Montessori School
Private School
Lauderdale Co. Schools
Ripley Public School
Lee Co. Schools
Marianna Private School
Lt. Col. Luke Weathers Jr VA Medical Center
M
Magnolia Heights School
Senatobia Private School
Marion School District
Marion Public School
Marshall County Schools
Holly Springs Public School
Memphis Area Real Estate School
Private School
Memphis Business Academy Schools
Memphis Charter School
Memphis Electrical JATC
Memphis College/University
Memphis University School
Memphis Private School
Memphis-Shelby Co. Schools
Memphis Public School
Millington Municipal Schools
Millington Public School
N
NOVA Life Coach Academy
College/University
North Bolivar Schools
Mt. Bayou
North Delta School
Batesville
North Panola School District
Sardis Public School
Northeast Mississippi Community College
Northpoint Christian School
Southaven
Northwest Mississippi Community College
Senataobia
O
Oxford School District
Oxford Public School
P
Presbyterian Day School
Memphis
Promise Academy
38108
S
Senatobia Municipal Schools
Senatobia
Shelby County Circuit Court
South Panola Co. Schools
Batesville Public School
Southwest TN Comm College
Memphis
St. George's Independent School
Memphis
St. Mary's Episcopal School
Memphis
St. Michael's West Memphis
West Memphis
T
Tate Co. Schools
Senatobia
Tipton Christian Academy
Covington
Tipton-Rosemark Academy
Millington
W
West Memphis Christian School
West Memphis
West Memphis School District
West Memphis
Woodland Presbyterian School
Memphis
Wynne Public Schools
Wynne