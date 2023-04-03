MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The recovery phase has started in Tipton County Monday after a powerful tornado ripped through the county and the city of Covington.

One person was killed and dozens were injured as a result of the storm.

These are images of what’s left of a home that once stood on Indian Creek Road in Tipton County. A 53-year-old woman who was inside when the twister touched down remains hospitalized.

Family members said she was hit by an oven that was thrown around in the tornado. She suffered a punctured lung, broken hip and femur, and seven broken ribs.

Three other relatives were also injured but have been discharged from the hospital.

Loved ones told WREG that Cody Moses, who was also there during the chaos, died after he was thrown from the home. He was described as a great man who was quick to help those he loved.

One man we spoke with called him a hero, saying he was trying to help others at the time of his death.

Cody Moses

Throughout the west Tennessee county, the damage is severe and sobering. But through the sadness, there is support.

“We’ve been overwhelmed and we can’t thank our community and outside of our community, we can’t thank them enough,” said Tipton County Sheriff Shannon Beasley.

Despite the overwhelming help, law enforcement are now on the lookout for potential looters.

“We’ve had THP as well as the sheriff’s office as well that are helping us and also our local constables,” said Covington Police Chief Donna Turner.

Sheriff Beasley has a direct message for potential looters.

“I’ll give you just a word to the looters. If you come in here and you take away the things people have worked for all their lives, and they’ve been devastated by this storm, their homes are gone, if you come in here looting and come in here fraudulently trying to get goods, I’m going to have a new home for you at the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office. I can promise you that,” said Sheriff Beasley.

For the areas affected by the tornado, a curfew is in place from dusk until dawn.

The family of Cody Moses has created a GoFundMe to help with funeral costs. If you would like to donate, click here.