Keep the umbrella’s handy this morning for some light rain on the way to Sunday school or brunch. Rain/storm chances will continue throughout the afternoon and evening as well. Rain may be heavy at times, winds gusty from the south @ 10-20+mph, and we could even have some thunder.

Sunday: A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80.

Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 3am. Low around 60. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

The most concerning time for the development for strong to severe storms will occur near midnight and through the overnight hours as a stalled cold front begins to move through. The Storm Prediction Center has most of the News Channel 3 viewing area in the SLIGHT RISK category for damaging straight line winds and excessive rainfall as the main threats.

Rain and possible thunderstorms will continue through Monday noon, then a chance of showers with rain tapering off by the evening. Temperatures will rise to near 61 degrees by 8 AM, then fall to around 51 during the remainder of the day. Winds shifting from the SSW becoming north with the passage of the boundary. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Colder air remains in place through midweek, followed by yet another system next week with reinforcing arctic air – so don’t plant your garden just yet…