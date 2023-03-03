Cars struggle to get through the Josephine Street underpass in Orange Mound.

Memphis. Tenn. – Heavy rain in the Mid-South has caused more than 20,000 power outages and flooded streets.

Although MLGW crews are working to solve these problems, traffic lights went out on Poplar and Highland.

Police officers responded to several crashes including a car that smashed into a pole on Springdale, causing it to tip onto its side.

Cars struggle to get through the Josephine Street underpass in Orange Mound.

A flooded road in Tipton County on Friday. (Mike Suriani)

A parking lot is flooded in Marion, Arkansas. (Tyler Chow)

Flooded streets in Marion, Arkansas (Tyler Chow)

A large tree came down on Central Avenue in Midtown.

There was severe flooding on Josephine near Southern in the underpass and the flyover on Interstate 40.

In Cordova, the back parking lot of an apartment complex near Germantown Parkway was completely underwater causing water to slowly rise to parked cars.

A tenant says this typically happens when there is a lot of rain.

Tipton County was left with a massive sinkhole that caused the street to be closed.

Our weather experts predict a nice weekend as the clouds come out.