MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mid-South is bracing for severe weather, which could produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall Friday that could cause flooding.

Below is Todd Demers’ forecast as of Friday morning:

Moderate risk for severe weather facing the Mid-South this afternoon and especially this evening. Until then, windy and warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s and south winds gusting to 30 mph. The greatest threat for severe weather will be this evening after the rush hour. Stay alert to rapidly changing conditions.

A severe weather threat this evening will give way to clearing and mild weather ahead for the weekend. Expect sunshine and highs in near 70 Saturday and mid-70s on Sunday. A mostly dry and stable pattern heading into early next week. Severe weather threatens the region this evening.

According to the National Weather Service of Memphis, the primary threats are damaging winds, tornadoes and flash and areal flooding.