Tree falls on power lines at White Station and Meadowcrest (Photo by Claudia Taylor, WREG)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A severe thunderstorm hit the Mid-South Tuesday and caused extensive damage to trees and power lines.

The severe storms hit Shelby County along with multiple counties in west Tennessee, east Arkansas, and north Mississippi.

The storm has left more than 130,000 people are without power in Shelby County. MLGW said they are working to assess the damage and restore power as quickly as possible.

Here is a look at some of the damage:

Power poles down at Kirby and Winchester in Hickory Hill (Photo by Brooke Billions, WREG)

Tree falls on Grove Park near Walnut Grove (Photo by Claudia Taylor, WREG)

Fallen tree on Walnut Grove near Perkins (Photo by Claudia Taylor, WREG)

Downed power lines at White Station and Meadowcrest (Photo by Claudia Taylor, WREG)

