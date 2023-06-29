MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Northaven residents who lost electricity say they are feeling powerless in more than one way as a heat wave makes its way through the county.

Power has been out in Northaven since Sunday night, leaving some like Aline Turner, who suffers from asthma, in what she calls the fight of her life.

“I feel like we are a forgotten community,” Turner said. “I’m telling the truth. If it was voting time, I bet you it would have been some help out here.”

Turner says her home of 36 years is no longer an oasis. Instead, it’s an ordeal to be inside just for a moment. Her SUV is now her sanctuary.

“Yeah that’s where I’ve been getting my relief in the evening when I come home from work,” Turner said.

Northaven resident Arthur Cathey shared her sentiment.

“Just being in the house, hot, and you can’t do anything about it,” Cathey said.

He says as a longtime fisherman he has plenty of patience, but this has become too much to bear, as promises of restoration are not being met.

“They keep throwing the line out and then they reel us in, then they don’t do what they are supposed to, and they just throw us back in the water,” Cathey said.

As the temperature goes up, so too is the frustration level as the power remains off, meaning no air conditioning, and no fans. It has those in this community with one question.

“Why can’t we get our lights on?” Turner said. “They are out in Germantown, they are out in Cordova, they are out in Millington, they are out in Raleigh, everywhere but out here.”