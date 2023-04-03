MCNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. — The McNairy County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of nine people killed when powerful storms and an EF-3 tornado rolled through Tennessee on Friday.

The names, and the locations where they were found, are below:

Old Stage

⁃ Raymond Gegner

⁃ Nancy Gegner

Rose Creek

⁃ Maria Avila

⁃ William Avila

⁃ Myrna Correa

⁃ Allen Littlefield

Millard Ln

⁃ Charles Cook

⁃ Lisa Cook

Winding Ridge

⁃ Billie Pinckney

The possible tornado and heavy winds left a trail of destruction, uprooted trees, snapped power lines, and destroyed homes.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee came to visit the storm victims and witness the damage in McNairy County Saturday.

“It’s heartbreaking to see what’s happened here, for sure,” Governor Lee said.

The National Weather Service in Memphis continues to survey the expansive damage from Friday’s night’s severe weather. The damage assessment will take several days.

Schools in McNairy County will be closed at least Monday and Tuesday.