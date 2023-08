MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another round of weather began moving through the area just before midnight.

A Tornado Watch was in effect for many counties in the Mid-South, including Shelby, DeSoto and Crittenden.

A Flood Watch was in effect in Shelby County and several other counties.

See a list of counties and their watches, warnings and alerts.

“Winds up to 50 mph, small hail, and a tremendous amount of rain/lightning is expected as it continues east,” the National Weather Service Memphis said.