MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Most of the News Channel 3 viewing area is in the midst of a moderate drought this summer.

But severe drought is spreading in a corner of northeast Mississippi and west Tennessee, affecting Benton, Tippah, Alcorn, Hardeman, McNairy and Hardeman counties.

In West Tennessee, every county is between 3 inches and 4.5 inches short of its normal rainfall over the past 30 days. The same is true for most of north Mississippi and east Arkansas, according to the National Drought Mitigation Center.

Last week, the Memphis area recorded its 10th day above 100 degrees this year.

Temperatures for the region are forecast to be above normal over the next two weeks, while precipitation is forecast to be below normal, according the National Weather Service.