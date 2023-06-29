This map from MLGW shows power outages that have been restored in blue, and remaining power outages in red, as of Wednesday night.

MLGW President and CEO Doug McGowen is scheduled to host a press conference on progress at 1 p.m. Thursday. You can watch it live in the video player in this story.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — About 20,000 Memphis Light, Gas & Water customers remain without power Thursday, four days after a major storm knocked out service to more than 120,000.

The remaining outages mostly affect small pockets of Millington, Bartlett, Raleigh, Shelby Forest and Lakeland.

This map from MLGW shows power outages that have been restored in blue, and remaining power outages in red, as of Wednesday night.

The utility said it has secured 15 additional repair crews for a total of 117. Those crews have replaced 350 broken or damaged utility poles.

They asked anyone who is still experiencing a power outage to call at let them know. The number is 901-544-6500.

The entire area is under an Excessive Heat Warning on Thursday, with temperatures above 100 and heat indexes above 110 possible.

Because of the excessive heat, MLGW will not be disconnecting power today for non-payment.