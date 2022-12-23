MEMPHIS, Tenn. — This is the kind of cold we haven’t experienced since 1989 and 1996. The temperature in Memphis this morning was 1 degree, with a wind chill of -19.

We’re in a prolonged sub-freezing event, with wind chills staying below zero from this morning into Saturday afternoon, and we only warm above freezing on Monday.

Our snow chances are over – the Winter Weather Advisory is cancelled. But the cold hazardous weather remains. Reports of 0.5 to 2 inches were common around the Mid-South but it is what is still on the roadways that we need to be aware of – as well as the dangerously cold temperatures.

Invisible black ice will remain on the streets with little warming taking place today – even with the sunshine. The sun’s energy will help to melt highly travelled roadways later int he day, but not in shaded areas. If you do not have to be on the roadways – bundle up and stay indoors.

Slick ice covers East Parkway near Poplar Friday morning.

Lamar and Bellevue

Southern and Goodlett, approaching Central Ave

Actual temperatures are hovering above zero this morning with wind chill values at -20 below.

If you get in a crash today, do not call 911. MPD is on an inclement weather policy. Exchange information with the other party and call your nearest police station within five days to report the crash.

Poplar and Tillman. Here’s a look at the roads – pic.twitter.com/QJOdL0E9E8 — Jessica Gertler (@jgertler_WREG3) December 23, 2022

Due to severe winter weather, the Memphis Area Transit Authority suspended all trolley service and Cordova Ready! Zone today. MATAPlus will only provide life sustaining trips only. All other services are delayed until 10 a.m. and will still operate on a Sunday Service level

schedule.

The Hickory Hill Community Center, 3910 Ridgeway Road, is now open as a warming center for those in need.

Please limit outdoor activity today for safety’s sake. The Wind Chill Warning remains in effect through noon as blustery northwest winds still crank out gusts up to 25 mph.

Today: Sunny and cold, with a high near 16. Wind chill values as low as -17. West northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 10. Wind chill values as low as -2. West northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday and Sunday will cold and dry. Highs will range from the low to upper 20s with overnight lows in the 10-15 degree range.