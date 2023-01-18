MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Most of the News Channel 3 viewing area is under the SLIGHT risk category for severe storms possible Wednesday afternoon into the evening.

Damaging winds and heavy rainfall are the primary threats; however, hail, flash flooding, and a brief tornado cannot be ruled out.

The risk for these storms is between 3 p.m. and midnight Wednesday. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Precipitation will move into Memphis around rush hour, and will move out of the region overnight.