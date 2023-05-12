MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Scattered showers and thundershowers are popping up Friday morning. We can expect to see some more this afternoon.

The chance of rain will persist through the afternoon, possibly into the afternoon rush hour.

It should clear up during the day, with a high temperature nearing 90, with the chance for more showers overnight. After that, a cold front cools things down.

There is a Marginal risk of severe weather in the area.

Mother’s Day weekend is going to be warm and humid with highs near 90 and afternoon showers likely. Our latest cold front will arrive early next week with slightly cooler temps to be expected for most of next week as the BBQ festivities get underway. Stay alert to rapidly changing weather conditions.