MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With windy weather on the way, trees, power lines, flooding and power outages are all concerns, and multiple agencies across Memphis are getting ready to spring into action.

WREG’s Todd Demers says wind gusts over 40 mph are expected this week along with heavy rain.

MLGW says they plan to get ahead of the weather and crews are prepared to work around the clock if needed. They were already hard at work Monday, trimming trees around power lines on Winchester near Mendenhall.

Many are on high alert after last January’s ice storm that left thousands without power as winter weather slammed the region, leading to icy roads, fallen trees and car crashes.

Public Works Director Robert Knecht says, much like MLGW, the city of Memphis is thinking ahead.

“In the last two years we’ve had severe freezes that affected our city so we’re doing our best to be as prepared as possible,” Knecht said. “We staff and work overtime to make sure we have the right staff. With high wind and rain, we’ll be staffing for that later in the week. Snow and ice we’ll staff differently and respond differently.”

Crews are on standby, equipment and vehicles set. Both MLGW and Memphis say they are prepared.

To get ready your home ready, MLGW suggests you open your cabinet doors, turn water to a slow drip and wrap your pipes.