The sun was relentless in Memphis on Wednesday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fall may be a day away, but it still feels like the middle of summer in Memphis.

Wednesday, the temperature hit 100 degrees, surpassing the old record of 98 degrees set back in 2010.

WREG Weather Expert Tim Simpson said this was the 18th day Memphis has hit 100 degrees this summer and the latest the Bluff City has experienced a triple-digit temperature in 150 years of measuring weather in Memphis.

“Oddly enough, this year was an outlier. Last year we did not get to 100, the year before that we did not get to 100, and in 2019 in September was the last time we had our last 100-degree temperature,” said Simpson.

Some relief, though, is on the way for the Mid-South. Wednesday night, clear skies with a low of 75 degrees and calm winds are expected. Thursday will feature sunny skies and cooler temperatures with a high of 86 degrees and an overnight low of 60.

Friday will be sunny with a high of 81, and an overnight low of 64.

Temperatures will heat up on Saturday under mostly sunny skies. Expect a high near 90 degrees.

There will be a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday night into Sunday as the next cold front moves through the area. Saturday night’s low will be 68, and Sunday’s high will be 86.

Autumn officially starts on Thursday.