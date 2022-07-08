MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friday marked the third day in a row, and 10th day this year, that temperatures in Memphis hit 100 or above.

The entire Mid-South remains under and Excessive Heat Warning through Friday, and in many counties — including Shelby — that warning will continue through Sunday.

► Complete list of counties under Excessive Heat Warning

Heat index values on Friday were again above 110 degrees, the National Weather Service said. Friday was expected to be the hottest day of all, NWS said, as the heat index reached 99 by 8 a.m.

WREG’s Jim Jaggers said Memphis ties a record high Thursday, and could break one Friday.

Jaggers said temperatures might dip back into the 90s over the weekend, but will be back in triple digits Monday and Tuesday.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun and in air-conditioned rooms if you can. Remember to not leave pets or vulnerable adults in cars.