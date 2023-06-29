MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis firefighters are conducting welfare checks in the community amid widespread power outages and excessive heat.

Laurie Viglietti is one of the many in northeast Memphis hoping their power can be restored soon.

“I’m exhausted. This is the fourth time this month having to go to other people’s houses, dragging dogs and medicine and clothing, trying to find somewhere to stay,” Viglietti said. “I have asthma, I have health problems. I don’t know what to do anymore.”

The Memphis Fire Department is offering the best help they can by braving the heat and walking the neighborhood. The fire department is going door to door doing welfare checks.

MLGW says so far, they’ve restored power to more than 100,000 customers.

“We haven’t forgotten about you. Help is on the way,” MLGW President Doug McGowen said.

But some wish help could come sooner.

“I know I’m not special, but when I asked why can’t I be a priority after having this four times this month, they said ‘Well, all our customers are a priority,'” Viglietti said.

Everyone is at risk of danger from the extreme heat. However, pregnant women, newborn babies, young children, older adults, and people with chronic illnesses are at the highest risk.