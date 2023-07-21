A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued Friday afternoon for Shelby County and several other counties in west Tennessee, east Arkansas and north Mississippi until 2:15.

Winds up to 70-80 mph may be hitting parts of eastern Shelby County. Small hail was indicated in north Mississippi.

Much of the area is also under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 6 p.m.

► See affected counties here.

► Watch live weather radar

MLGW indicated power outages had increased by around 10,000 in a few minutes, up to 26,000 customers by 1:45.

Some areas of Memphis already were suffering with flash flooding thanks to another storm system that passed through Fridfay morning.