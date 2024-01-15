MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While additional heavy snowfall is not expected, bitterly cold temperatures and icy conditions on our roadways will combine for dangerous weather on Monday.

Temperatures will be between 15 and 20 and wind chills will hold near zero– that makes for very little melting.

Check the latest forecasts from WREG Weather

The new snowfall models have backed off considerably, showing less snow today than previously forecasted.

Another one to three inches is possible, but the heaviest will be in north central or northeast Mississippi.

Much of the Metro will see flurries “on and off” for the rest of the morning before ending. 

A

Alamo City Schools

Alamo Public School

Closed Tomorrow

C

Crockett Co. Schools

Alamo Public School

Closed Tomorrow

F

Fayette Co. Public Schools

Somerville Public School

Closed Tomorrow

P

Paul Mitchell the School Memphis

Memphis

Closed/Virtual Service Only Today

As the snow ends later this afternoon, concern will translate to the roads, as icy conditions will pose a threat to drivers.