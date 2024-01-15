MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While additional heavy snowfall is not expected, bitterly cold temperatures and icy conditions on our roadways will combine for dangerous weather on Monday.

Temperatures will be between 15 and 20 and wind chills will hold near zero– that makes for very little melting.

The new snowfall models have backed off considerably, showing less snow today than previously forecasted.

Another one to three inches is possible, but the heaviest will be in north central or northeast Mississippi.

Much of the Metro will see flurries “on and off” for the rest of the morning before ending.