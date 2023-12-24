MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It won’t be a White Christmas in Memphis, but if you’ve been dreaming of a wet Christmas you may get your wish.

Somewhere between half an inch to 1 inch of rain are expected to sweep across the Mid-South from Sunday afternoon into late Monday, the National Weather Service says.

Temperatures will be very un-Christmaslike, in the low to mid-60s.

But don’t let it dampen your holiday spirit — rain might be just the best gift of all for the area. One hundred percent of the Mid-South is in a drought this December and the rain is badly needed, NWS says.