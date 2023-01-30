MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An ice storm warning starts at 6 p.m. tonight and lasts through midday Wednesday. Most of the counties in the News Channel 3 viewing area are affected.

The National Weather Service on Monday morning predicted much of the area could see ice accumulations of one-quarter to one-half inch between late Monday and Wednesday afternoon.

Here is Todd Demers’ weather forecast Monday morning:

Cloudy and damp this morning with light drizzle. A chilly day ahead with highs in the upper 30s and north winds. Rain or freezing rain will be possible overnight with lows in the upper 20s by daybreak. Highs Tuesday in the lower 30s. Travel concerns because of icing on bridges and overpasses for the next couple of day.

Freezing rain or sleet tonight, tomorrow and early Wednesday will bring concern to Mid-South motorists. Plan ahead for possible concerns. We will begin to warm up slowly toward the end of the week with the rain, sleet or snow ending and skies clearing. Below normal temps will continue for the rest of the week.

The National Weather Service released the following forecasts:

An impending ice storm begins this afternoon.

2 rounds of ice are forecast;

1st round: Monday afternoon thru Tuesday morning

2nd round: Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning

Power outages/tree damage likely