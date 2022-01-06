MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An icy mix will start your day Thursday. Rain, sleet, freezing rain and snow began moving across the Mid-South early Thursday morning, causing closings or delays for many school districts.

Temperatures fell during the overnight hours, dropping into the upper 20s by morning, and icy spots on bridges and overpasses will be a concern for morning commuters.

A Winter Storm Warning was issued at 4 a.m. for parts of West Tennessee, including Dyersburg, meaning possible higher snow totals. However, most of the area, including Shelby County and counties in Mississippi and Arkansas, remains under a Winter Weather Advisory.

To south, in Mississippi, conditions were rainy Thursday morning with temperatures just above freezing.

Precipitation will end midday with temperatures holding near freezing. Conditions will improve quickly by the afternoon, but after that, bitter cold will be a concern. Overnight Thursday, we fall to between 15-20 degrees.