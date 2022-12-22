MEMPHIS, Tenn. — This arctic air could cause some cars to end up in the shop or on the side of the road.

With weather like this, experts say it is important to check your battery, engine, and tires. Those three things often give drivers issues during the winter.

As frigid weather moves across the area, mechanic shops across the region are being flooded with requests.

“More people are concerned about their vehicles’ wiper blade, fluid levels and tire pressure,” said Jonathan Odell, an employee at Steve’s Tire & Auto in Midtown.

These are all things that experts say will be affected by the weather, with wind chills expected to feel like 10 to 20 degrees below zero by Friday.

“Take the time right now to make sure that [your] vehicles are ready for the winter weather,” said Megan Cooper, a AAA spokesperson.

AAA recommends drivers have a winter emergency kit inside vehicles made up of items like jumper cables, a first aid kit, a spare cellphone charger and a blanket.

These are essentials that may become necessary as the region prepares to endure a stretch of weather not felt in years.

“If you don’t have to get out and drive in snowy or icy conditions, really, the safest place is at home,” said Cooper.

For more tips on how to prepare your vehicle, check out AAA’s recommendations here.