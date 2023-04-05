MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another round of storms is heading towards the Mid-South, and WREG wants to make sure you and your loved ones are safe.

Being prepared is key, and with the past two rounds of storms, you may feel you are ready– but you can never be too prepared.

According to the CDC, in 2022, 23 people were killed, and hundreds of others were injured during tornado season. We have already surpassed that with just the latest round of storms.

So, how can you be prepared?

Do you and your family have a safe space to go in case of a tornado? Go to the basement or an inside room without windows on the lowest floor.

If possible, avoid rooms that have windows. For some added protection, cover your body with a blanket, sleeping bag or mattress.

If you don’t have a safe place in your home, or if you live in a mobile home, there are tons of shelters where you can go during a tornado warning to stay safe. Click here to access the list.

Also, be sure to talk with your kids. If something happens and you get separated, they need to know a certain meet-up location so you can find one another.