MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Many viewers and residents are wondering what they can do to help after tornadoes devastated communities in the Mid-South and across the country. WREG is working to compile a list of the available charities and organizations lending a helping hand.

WREG has partnered with the Salvation Army to provide relief to victims affected by the storm. The Salvation Army is stationed at the Technology Center at 1790 Falls Boulevard in Wynne, Arkansas. WREG will update with specific information once it is available. Financial donations can be made at www.helpsalvationarmy.org or by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY to support

response efforts. You can also text STORM to 51555 to make donations.

The Memphis Area Command team is prepared to serve up to 150 meals at the Wynne Central Fire Department located at 1111 North Falls Boulevard, Wynne, Arkansas on arrival. The MAC will work closely with Wynne emergency response personnel to assess further relief needs.

McNairy County Schools said that any families in need of clothing, hygienic items, or bedding can contact the McNairy School Family Resource Center at 731-645-2776.

The American Red Cross in Arkansas is on the ground helping residents with food and shelter. Crews will be working on providing shelter and damage assessment in the area. Anyone affected by storm damage in Covington and Tipton county can call 1-800-Red Cross for support.

The shelter is open at the Covington Sportsplex located at 790 Bert Johnson Avenue. Their contact information is 901-623-5343.

Cobb Parr Park is accepting donations at this time to help tornado victims. More information will be released once it is available.

Animals are being recovered and can be claimed at Tipton County Animal Shelter.

The Wheatley School District in Palestine, Arkansas is open for donations from 12 p.m. (noon) until 5 p.m. The Superintendent Elect, Ryan Halbert, said he will personally make sure items are delivered to the proper personnel.

The following items are needed: buckets, gloves, nails, hammers, shovels, blankets, pillows, dog food, first aid, tarp nails, extension cords, laundry detergent, sheets, flashlights, batteries, adult grip socks, baby bottles, formula, adult diapers, baby diapers, toiletries, paper towels, drinks, feminine hygiene products, tubs/totes, and trash bags.

Ford of West Memphis has said they are taking donations and in a post they said, “Ford of West Memphis would like to send out Prayers and best wishes to the folks in Wynne affected by tonight’s tornadoes, we will be taking any donations that you would like to bring tomorrow and Monday and working with local County EMA officials to make sure they are routed to where they are needed most. If you would like to bring water, money, food, clothes. We will accept any donations and get them where they’re needed most. Please help us help our neighbors in need.

If you are unable to make a donation at that location, here is a list of Food Banks in North Eastern Arkansas.

This is a developing story. WREG will update this page as more information becomes available. Check back later for further updates.