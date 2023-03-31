MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A severe weather risk is likely Friday afternoon and evening across the Mid-South. High winds, heavy rain, wind damage and even tornadoes can be expected.

Below is WREG’s weather forecast as of Friday morning:

Increasing clouds, windy and warm today with highs in the mid-70s, wind advisory, and a threat for severe weather this evening. Moderate risk from the storms predictions center. Rain ending overnight, the mid-50s by daybreak, Sunny and mild for Saturday with highs in the mid-60s, near 70 by Sunday.

Stay alert to rapidly changing conditions this evening, strong storms are possible this evening. High winds, heavy rain, wind damage and even tornadoes are possible with tonight’s storms. Improving conditions for the weekend, but rain returns for much of next week.

The National Weather Service of Memphis made the following predictions:

Primary hazards include Damaging winds and tornadoes. Secondary threats are large hail, heavy rain, and isolated flash, urban and small stream flooding.

Winds outside of thunderstorms on Friday could pose a threat. A Wind Advisory has been issued for the entire forecast area on Friday.