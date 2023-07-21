A resident of Browning Circle in South Memphis looks out over his flooded yard.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents in Bethel Grove are furious after waking up Friday morning to find their homes knee-deep in water after early morning showers caused flash flooding across the Memphis area.

Chikita Hayes says she woke up to a pool inside her home on Browning Circle.

“That water came all the way up past the baseboards,” she said. “It scared me because I can’t swim and then I’m recovering from two strokes. … It ain’t no joke. I can’t swim, and even if I could swim, what I’m going to do being in a wheelchair?”

For several hours, Hayes and her neighbors were stuck in high water.

Hayes, who is wheelchair-bound, says she didn’t know her home was flooded until her dog jumped on the bed, soaking wet.

“I woke my husband and I said, ‘Baby, what is going on? Is it water somewhere, because she’s shaking water off?’ And he got up and I flashed my light on my phone and I just went to screaming,” she said.

Reporter Quametra Wilborn wades through floodwater to reach Chikita Hayes on her porch.

A van is surrounded by floodwater on Browning Circle.

Neighbors say they believe the problem stems from a clogged ditch behind their homes. They say the area has flooded in the past, but never to this extent.

Residents we spoke to say they’ve made numerous calls to the city in the past about the flooding but the problem continued.

Hayes says she hopes this event will prompt action — but she doesn’t think it will.

“It should be, but I guarantee you they don’t give a care about me, you, and nobody else because the city don’t care about us,” Hayes said.

We took Hayes’ concerns to the City of Memphis. They sent this response:

“The City of Memphis Public Works is aware of flooding concerns from the storms early Friday morning. Crews are out inspecting locations to address concerns found in the stormwater system. We are also continuing to watch the weather for any severe weather that might occur this evening. Citizens should contact 311 or 35-0100 to report storm water related concerns. Please see the additional information and links below.”

