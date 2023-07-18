MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Heat advisories with heat indexes up to 110 degrees are effect in parts of the Memphis area Tuesday, while storms may slide through later in the day.

The Severe Storms Prediction Center upgraded parts of the News Channel 3 viewing area — mostly counties to the east, closer to Jackson, Tennessee — to an “enhanced risk” of severe storms Tuesday afternoon and evening. Most of our area is under a marginal or slight risk.

The storms will move through starting in mid-afternoon. Some models show it to the east of Memphis though other models say it could extend back into Arkansas.

Meanwhile, a Heat Advisory is in effect for Shelby, Fayette, DeSoto, Tate, Marshall, Crittenden, St. Francis and Cross counties.

Counties to the south and west will be even hotter — an Excessive Heat Warning was issued for Tunica, Coahoma, Quitman, Lee and Phillips counties.

