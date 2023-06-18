HERNANDO, Miss. — Broken limbs were scattered across north Mississippi after strong storms passed through DeSoto County, and the entire Mid-South, early Sunday.

The mayor and Board of Alderman of Hernando declared a local emergency during a special meeting at 8:10 a.m., Hernando Mayor Chip Johnson said in a Facebook post.

Storms caused damage in Hernando, Mississippi. (photos by Quametra Wilborn)

Storms caused damage in Hernando, Mississippi. (photos by Quametra Wilborn)

Storms caused damage in Hernando, Mississippi. (photos by Quametra Wilborn)

Storms caused damage in Hernando, Mississippi. (photos by Quametra Wilborn)

Johnson said his city had been “hit pretty hard” in a Facebook post. He thought it may have been a tornado, but NWS has not confirmed that.

The National Weather Service at Memphis had not confirmed any tornadoes, as of 10 a.m. Still, WREG Weather Experts noted the storm carried powerful straight-line winds that could have caused damage.

Johnson said power lines were down and trees were blocking many roads. He asked people to avoid the area between court square and the interstate.

He said DeSoto County EMA had tarps for those in need. They were available in Hernando at Fire Station #1 on the back side of City Hall.