Happy 4th of July! It’s going to be a hot one.

A Heat Advisory has been issued until 9 p.m. for much of the News Channel 3 area.

Heat index values will climb to over 105, and the National Weather Service says it will only get hotter as the week goes on.

The City of Memphis opened a cooling center at the Marion Hale Community Center at 4791 Willow Road. It will be open from noon to 8 p.m.

Plan ahead for outdoor events, drink lots of water and be sure to monitor loved ones. The week ahead will be difficult as we deal with extreme temperatures and high humidity values. That means it will be much more difficult for your body to cool itself down in this heat. Plan breaks, drink plenty of water, find the shade and air conditioning.