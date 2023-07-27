MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Most of the Memphis area will be under a Heat Advisory as the Mid-South enters a multi-day heat wave Thursday.

The advisory will be in effect from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday. The high temperature is forecast to hit 97 in Memphis, and the heat index could hit 105 degrees in many areas.

It only gets hotter from there, with highs up to 99 degrees forecast.

The National Weather Service says the combination of heat and humidity will likely mean Heat Advisories will continue for the next several days.

► See whether your county is affected.

Take it easy in this heat, Jim Jaggers says.

“It’ll sneak up on you and can be very dangerous to your health. Drink lots of water, stay out of the hot parts of the day, take lots of break and check on family and friends and let them know how you are and you’re concerned for them. Stay cool Memphis,” he said.