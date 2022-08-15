MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A slow-moving area of low pressure will bring significant rainfall to the area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, WREG meteorologist Todd Demers says.

More than 6 inches of rain could fall in Memphis over a 12-hour period, according to one model.

Other areas may see less, but most of the Mid-South will see rain, some very heavy.

Most of Tuesday should be dry for most areas, Demers said. But overnight, the rain will begin.

The rain will also cool things off this week — Tuesday’s high temperature is forecast at 91 degrees, but that drops to a high of 81 on Wednesday.