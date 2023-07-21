GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — Some Germantown residents who haven’t had power for several days are now also struggling with not having water.

As crews work to restore power in Germantown at the intersection of Rosehaven and Claiborne Drives, residents are now also without water after a diesel spill following Tuesday’s storm.

As a result of the spill, the town is holding a water distribution on Friday at Forest Hill Elementary School from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. or until all the water is gone.

Germantown officials say its municipal water is only good for flushing toilets. It’s a warning Bob Warmath is following loosely.

“I took a shower and didn’t notice anything,” Warmath said. “I don’t think it’s in our water. How many miles is it from there to the water tank?”

He is, however, making sure no one in his house drinks the water, as they use a partial generator to try to stay cool.

“When you see all the destruction that the trees pulled down, then you realize it’s going to be a while for these guys to get their work done,” Warmath said.

Tom Pellicciotio is his neighbor. He’s expecting a hefty gas bill due to his whole house generator.

“It’s worth it because a hotel room for three or four nights would cost as much if not more than the gas,” Pellicciotio said.

He’s hoping for the best outcome for both situations as more severe weather hits the Mid-South.

“While it’s not an area of big concern, I sure would like to get off that generator. Water wise, that’s a royal pain,” Pellicciotio said.

Germantown officials say water testing is currently underway, and results are expected for later Friday.