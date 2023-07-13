GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — The damage left behind from storms and the cleanup continues in many communities in Shelby County. The mayor of Germantown, one of the hardest hit areas, talked with WREG about the impact of the storms and the need to improve the region’s infrastructure.

Weeks after powerful storms pummeled parts of the Mid-South knocking down large trees and power lines, hard-hit cities are still in recovery mode.

“Most of Shelby County was also impacted, especially northeast Shelby County during those ten days,” said Mayor Mike Palazzolo.

Palazzolo assessed his city’s damage on WREG’s Live at 9.

“We had our share here in Germantown. Both high winds that knocked out power to the majority of our city, and it took down some mature trees in our city,” Palazzolo said. “That was July 2nd followed by intermittent storms that created flash flooding on the Fourth of July.”

The Mayor has issued a state of emergency due to three storms within 10 days.

“So that we can report to TEMA, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, and FEMA, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and so that we can supply data to Shelby County when they make a larger application,” Palazzolo said.

This is being called a “1,000 Year Storm” event. The mayor says there’s an urgent need for infrastructure improvements.

“We’re working, we have $13 million in our budget for stormwater management and infrastructure improvement, but this whole region will have to look very diligently at how we look at this new climate condition that impacts our areas,” Palazzolo said.

A non-weather storm that hit Germantown a couple of Saturdays ago involved a house party thrown by rappers in the Oakleigh community. Police responded to 35 calls and complaints by neighbors.

“The tenant of that property was in our municipal court yesterday, but I have not gotten a report on the findings or conclusions that the judge brought forward,” Palazzolo said, “but I will clearly articulate and state those types of events are not welcomed in our community.”

The Mayor says city leaders are studying a Davidson County ordinance on how to hold people more accountable in events such as that Germantown house party but admits the state would likely have to get involved.