MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Over the next week, there will be the potential for sub-freezing temperatures. While persistent clouds remain over the News Channel 3 viewing area, drier air is beginning to work in and as skies gradually clear, temperatures will plunge.

A Freeze Warning will go into effect for counties in Northeast Arkansas, the Missouri Bootheel and Northwest Tennessee.

Overnight lows will remain at or below freezing in the proceeding days with Freeze Watches covering the entire Mid-South viewing area through Wednesday morning.

Make sure to cover up those tender plants you love.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a low of 35. North wind around 10 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 50. North northwest wind around 10 mph.

Monday Night: Widespread frost, mainly after 3 a.m. Otherwise, we expect clear skies, with a low around 29. North northeast wind will be 5 to 10 mph.

Drier weather will continue through Thursday, when a late week system brings rain back into the forecast late Thursday and Friday.