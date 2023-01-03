WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — At least 40 to 50 residents in the Riverbend Apartments in West Memphis had to be evacuated by firefighters early Tuesday due to flooding from a severe storm.

Residents we spoke with tell us this is not the first time this has happened. But many of them said it will be the last time it happens to them — they’re already looking for new places to live.

They say they noticed the parking lot flooding from the rain early Tuesday. Within hours, that became a reality inside their homes as well.

“We can hear the water coming up out of the tub and toilet, so when I stepped outside, my neighbors were outside as well,” said a neighbor who did not want to be identified. “It was around six, and it starting to rise, so within an hour, the water is up to my knees.”

Officials tell WREG they had to shut off power to the complex to evacuate people. Residents say they saw people taken out on stretchers, and evacuated by boat and a bus.

People who didn’t leave during the first go-around were calling for help to get to safety by the afternoon.

Floods forced evacuations at the Riverbend Apartments in West Memphis.

Officials say residents were brought to a nearby church. The Red Cross is assisting people who need it.

Now, residents are left without a home, without their belongings, and for many, without a place to go.

In the meantime, crews with West Memphis utilities were on scene trying to pump the water out of the parking lot. But residents worry it’s too late and the damage is done.

The ownership company listed on the website, Home River Group, has not responded for comment.

Residents tell us the complex was recently sold, and they are concerned their renters insurance will not transfer.