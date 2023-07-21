MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for some parts of the News Channel 3 viewing area.

The following places are under a flash flood warning until 6 a.m.:

Bartlett, TN

Collierville, TN

Lakeland, TN

The following places are under a flash flood warning until 7:15 a.m.:

Memphis, TN

Southaven, MS

The National Weather Service of Memphis says a flood warning is effective until 10:15 a.m.

Below is Todd Demers’ forecast as of 5 a.m.:

Showers and thundershowers associated with our latest cold front will bring periods of rain to the Mid-South today and tonight. North winds will return, and rain will be ending this evening, paving the way for some delightful weather over the weekend.

Sunshine, highs in the mid-80s for Saturday and Sunday.

A few strong storms are possible today, with an unsettled weather pattern through this evening. Improving conditions begin overnight with clearing skies, north winds, and a dryer weather pattern setting up for the weekend. Highs will be below norms, but will quickly warm back up next week.

The National Weather Service of Memphis advises citizens to move to higher ground and avoid walking or driving through flood waters.