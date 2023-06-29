FAYETTE CO., Tenn. — Cleanup in Fayette County could take months after Sunday’s “supercell” storm left thousands in the dark and caused widespread damage as it blew through.

Fayette County Mayor Skip Taylor says there have been no deaths or serious injuries and Chickasaw Electric Cooperative is making great headway in restoring power.

“At one time we had 18,000 folks who were without power, and I think we’re down to about 800 now and they’re working hard to get those folks back up,” Taylor said.

Despite the oppressive summer heat, no one here is wasting time in what is clearly a massive clean-up challenge.

At Hurdle Machine Works on Highway 57 in Moscow, there’s still no power and no production but a mess of trees and transformers to be removed.

“It’s about 25 of us here,” said owner John Hurdle. “A few of us are working, trying to get going but it’s pretty tough without electricity.”

There are numerous homes with structural damage caused by falling trees. Joseph Henson runs a company called Tree Climber and Thursday his crew had just removed a 100-foot Red Oak from a house on Oak Grove Road.

Henson says the residents were home when the tree fell but escaped.

“It’s like a bomb went off over here. It’s just, it’s been tough for everybody,” Henson said.

Photo by Mike Suriani, WREG Photo by Mike Suriani, WREG

While recovery efforts continue, local outreach groups are supplying water and food to those in need. Many of the volunteers here survived the storm and are glad to give back.

“I was able to get power. God blessed me to get power, so I’m out here helping those that are still without power,” said Scottie Perry of Moscow. “It’s hot. Weather been real hot lately so giving water is the least we can do to help people in this community.”

A state of emergency continues for Fayette County as estimates for utility and infrastructure repairs could easily top $1 million dollars.

There are four cooling centers in Fayette County. If you need to know the locations and hours of operation, call Fayette County EMA at 901-465-5239.