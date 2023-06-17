MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Sunday might not be a great day for grilling out — storms and some potentially severe weather are forecast to roll through the Memphis area on Father’s Day.

Round One will be over our western viewing area in Arkansas around 5 a.m. Sunday, and will move eastward across the river around 6:30. WREG Weather Expert Wendy Nations says the main threat will be damaging winds, and some large hail is possible.

We get a break in the weather as skies clear in the afternoon, but showers are expected to develop again between 7 p.m. and midnight, Nations said.

Clouds will stick around for much of the day. Rainfall totals of half an inch to more than 1 inch are possible.

The National Weather Service has most of our area in the Marginal to Slight risk areas for severe weather Sunday, although the south and west portions of our viewing area in Arkansas and Mississippi could be in the Enhanced Risk zone.